Photographer And LGBTQ Activist, Monisha Ajgaonkar Wins Two Awards For Her Work Lgbtq oi-Prerna Aditi

Gone are the days when women were supposed to stay within the four walls of their house and look after the kids. They were hardly given any importance as people thought women can't step out and work as professionals. But now the time has changed and so do the women. They are excelling in whatever they are doing. Similar is the story of Monisha Ajgaonkar of The Photo Diary.

Namma Pride 2019: The Pride March Of Celebration And Acceptance

Recently, Monisha Ajgaonkar was presented two prestigious awards - India's Most Prominent Women Empowerment Awards at Delhi by Geeta Phogat and Sudha Chandran, and IFA THAILAND 2019 (International Fame Awards) for Best Candid Photographer in Mumbai by Kangana Ranaut, which was held in Thailand.

India's Prominent Women Empowerment Award is given to women whose works are remarkable and noteworthy, and inspire other women in society. Talking about the other award, IFA acknowledges and applauds people who make undeniable and prominent efforts and work for the betterment of their society. The IFA acknowledged the work of Monisha and honoured her with the Best Candid Photographer in Mumbai award.

Also read: For The First Time, Ahmedabad's Karnavati University To Have A Chair Professor From LGBTQ Community

A photographer by profession, Monisha is also an LGBTQ+ activist. She is quite skilled and has proficiency in the field of photography. She was 20 years old when she decided to pursue her passion to become a full-fledged photographer. Due to her quintessential and offbeat approach, people consider her to be a phenomenal photographer.

Take a look at some of her pictures:

We also congratulate and praise Monisha for her perseverance, determination and noticeable work.