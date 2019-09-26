Just In
-
Photographer And LGBTQ Activist, Monisha Ajgaonkar Wins Two Awards For Her Work
Gone are the days when women were supposed to stay within the four walls of their house and look after the kids. They were hardly given any importance as people thought women can't step out and work as professionals. But now the time has changed and so do the women. They are excelling in whatever they are doing. Similar is the story of Monisha Ajgaonkar of The Photo Diary.
Namma Pride 2019: The Pride March Of Celebration And Acceptance
Recently, Monisha Ajgaonkar was presented two prestigious awards - India's Most Prominent Women Empowerment Awards at Delhi by Geeta Phogat and Sudha Chandran, and IFA THAILAND 2019 (International Fame Awards) for Best Candid Photographer in Mumbai by Kangana Ranaut, which was held in Thailand.
View this post on Instagram
So this happened now @thephotodiary3 Won IFA THAILAND 2019 (International fame awards) for Best Candid Photographer in Mumbai 🥳🥳 So many difficulties I have faced this year and so many hurdles and I know I won’t give up and this award just to say Many more to come 🌻 It’s was an honoured feeling by getting an award from @team_kangana_ranaut 🙌🙌 Thanks @juns_shaikh for being the great support 🤗
A post shared by Monisha ajgaonkar (@monishatpd) on
India's Prominent Women Empowerment Award is given to women whose works are remarkable and noteworthy, and inspire other women in society. Talking about the other award, IFA acknowledges and applauds people who make undeniable and prominent efforts and work for the betterment of their society. The IFA acknowledged the work of Monisha and honoured her with the Best Candid Photographer in Mumbai award.
View this post on Instagram
It’s such an honour and privilege to get an Award for India’s Most Prominent Women Empowerment Awards by @geetaphogat & @sudha.chandran . This year has been very tough in personal and work matters but I’m happy to see sometime hard work really pays off and thank you my team @thephotodiary3 for always been there 🙌🙌
A post shared by Monisha ajgaonkar (@monishatpd) on
A photographer by profession, Monisha is also an LGBTQ+ activist. She is quite skilled and has proficiency in the field of photography. She was 20 years old when she decided to pursue her passion to become a full-fledged photographer. Due to her quintessential and offbeat approach, people consider her to be a phenomenal photographer.
Take a look at some of her pictures:
View this post on Instagram
BLOSSOM Shoot is very closed to me. "Since it’s The Pride International Month and transgenders are being mistreated worldwide, I wanted to raise a voice for them and show support. I want them to know that we are there for them and they can be whatever they like, regardless of what society wants. With this photo series, I want to portray that people can be themselves and be comfortable in their own skin. Just be the queen you are." Sushant Divgikr you have been an Amazing Muse and an great person to work with and I wanted to say thank you for having faith in me. And it was so much fun shooting first ever Nude shoot with you :D Mayuri Nivekar You have killed it with the kickass styling and thank you for being part of this baby project Ankit Anil Trivedi Thank you for being so paitence and you did an epic job making sure he is turn into a Queen :) Aakash Shah Thank you so much for being there with me for the shoot and making sure the Light setup is done Properly :D Love you guys so much Credits: Blossom concept and planned by - Monisha Ajgaonkar From The Photo Diary Photography by - Monisha Ajgaonkar From The Photo Diary (@Thephotodiary3) Muse - Sushant Divgikr (@sushantdivgikr (@mangofilmsandproductions) Makeup artist - Ankit Anil Trivedi (@ankitmakeuparts85) Stylist - Mayuri Nivekar (@mayuri_1192 Assisted by - Noyonika Nalavade @nalavade._.noyonika Outfit - Swapnil Shinde @officialswapnilshinde Production - Akash Shah, Aryan Gupta & Netram Shah
A post shared by Monisha ajgaonkar (@monishatpd) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Monisha ajgaonkar (@monishatpd) on
View this post on Instagram
🌲🌳🌴☘️🍀☘️🐥 Photo maker - @nikita_mhatre 🐈
A post shared by Monisha ajgaonkar (@monishatpd) on
View this post on Instagram
Spot Hunting Game 🐥 With @nikita_mhatre
A post shared by Monisha ajgaonkar (@monishatpd) on
We also congratulate and praise Monisha for her perseverance, determination and noticeable work.