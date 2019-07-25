Just In
- 2 hrs ago Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: What Happened on This Day 20 Years Ago? History And Significance
- 4 hrs ago Home Remedies For Hair Loss Caused By Seborrheic Dermatitis
- 4 hrs ago Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Remembering The Martyrs Who Laid Down Their Lives For Our Country
- 5 hrs ago Popular Fashion Brand Sends Diet Bars With Plus-sized Orders, Gets Accused of ‘Fat-Shaming’
Don't Miss
- Technology HP Launches Z Series Of Laptops In India: Price, Specification And More
- Movies Taapsee Pannu Talks About Her On-Set Equation With Akshay Kumar In Mission Mangal
- News Ex-Haryana CM Hooda grilled for over 4 hours in land deal case
- Sports Arsenal beat Spurs to signing of Saint-Etienne talent Saliba
- Automobiles New Maruti ‘XL6’ Six-Seater Ertiga-Based MPV Interiors Spied — India-Launch Soon
- Education RRB JE 2019 Final Answer Key Released, Check Details Here
- Finance Debt Funds You Can Bet For Different Goals
- Travel Monsoon-Perfect Beaches Other Than Goa
Gay Couple Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju's Beautiful Wedding Pictures Go Viral! Know About Them
Love is in the air for these two gay couples - Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju, who defied all norms of the society and decided to get married and spend their lives together. The couple shared their marriage pictures on social media and soon it became viral, where people congratulated and wished them on their special day
The New Jersey based couple expressed their love for each other 3 years back in 2016 and since then, Amit and Aditya are together. Amit is the owner of Spirit Dancing Company and Aditya works in Risk Management Company in US. After which they decided to tie the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony in BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Robbinsville in New Jersey.
From the pictures anyone can tell that it was a dreamy affair. Aditya took to Instagram to express his gratitude and wrote, "During our 1st year of dating we took a personality test. We turned out polar opposite in our choices. But one choice we both wanted to make is freedom to express our love."
Another stylish picture posted by Amit came with the caption " Thank you to everyone who took the time out to congratulate Aditya and I over the last few days. We are unable to respond to each and every message, but we are very grateful for your support. ?ﾟﾏﾽ As we fall back into our routine life, it is important to remember that any conversation about same-sex marriage is healthy (whether you agree with the views of others or not.) To open up someone's mind about something they know nothing about takes time and patience. Anger and frustration is never the way to build awareness. Give those uninformed a chance to learn and realize that LOVE is more powerful than any race, religion, gender, or preference. Keep the conversation open."
They were twinning on their big day in Anita Dongre ensembles. The wedding was followed by a sangeet style cocktail party, which was attended by only close friends and family.
We can't get over at how mesmerizing the pictures from their ceremony are. Have a look.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you everyone who took time out to congratulate us. We are unable to respond to each and every message but are very grateful for the support system we have witnessed 🙏🏼 As we fall back into our routine life it is important to remember that the right to equality and freedom of expression is a given. No one should be mistreated because they have taken a different route than yours 🙏🏼 Humanity and love over hatred♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Outfit | @anitadongre Zardosi Juttis | @domanishoes Photograph | @charmipena #shahdiraju #anitadongre
A post shared by Aditya Madiraju (@mad_adiyoo) on
View this post on Instagram
Us ♥️ Event | Mehendi Outfit | @livebohame Photograph | @paulosalud #shahdiraju #mehendi #wedding
A post shared by Aditya Madiraju (@mad_adiyoo) on