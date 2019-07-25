Gay Couple Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju's Beautiful Wedding Pictures Go Viral! Know About Them Lgbtq oi-Neha Ghosh

Love is in the air for these two gay couples - Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju, who defied all norms of the society and decided to get married and spend their lives together. The couple shared their marriage pictures on social media and soon it became viral, where people congratulated and wished them on their special day

The New Jersey based couple expressed their love for each other 3 years back in 2016 and since then, Amit and Aditya are together. Amit is the owner of Spirit Dancing Company and Aditya works in Risk Management Company in US. After which they decided to tie the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony in BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Robbinsville in New Jersey.

From the pictures anyone can tell that it was a dreamy affair. Aditya took to Instagram to express his gratitude and wrote, "During our 1st year of dating we took a personality test. We turned out polar opposite in our choices. But one choice we both wanted to make is freedom to express our love."

Another stylish picture posted by Amit came with the caption " Thank you to everyone who took the time out to congratulate Aditya and I over the last few days. We are unable to respond to each and every message, but we are very grateful for your support. ?￰ﾟﾏﾽ As we fall back into our routine life, it is important to remember that any conversation about same-sex marriage is healthy (whether you agree with the views of others or not.) To open up someone's mind about something they know nothing about takes time and patience. Anger and frustration is never the way to build awareness. Give those uninformed a chance to learn and realize that LOVE is more powerful than any race, religion, gender, or preference. Keep the conversation open."

They were twinning on their big day in Anita Dongre ensembles. The wedding was followed by a sangeet style cocktail party, which was attended by only close friends and family.

We can't get over at how mesmerizing the pictures from their ceremony are. Have a look.