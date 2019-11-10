From Angelina Jolie To Amber Heard, 9 Stars You Didn't Know Are Homosexual Or Bisexual Lgbtq oi-Prerna Aditi

There was a time when people used to hide their relationship status or sexual orientation. Thanks to the judgemental behaviour of people and the stereotypical behaviour of society.

But, now the time has changed and people are now comfortable in admitting their relationship status, preferences and orientation. Now and then many celebrities too have come forward to accept the same. Today we are going to tell you about those celebrities who have accepted their orientation as an LGBTQ+ and did not care about the way people will judge them.

Scroll down to read about those celebrities:

Angelina Jolie

Many of you may not know, Angelina Jolie has spoken and admitted about her bisexual preferences for a long time. Once the readers of Jane Magazine told that Angelina Jolie was quite attractive. To this, she replied, "They're right to think that about me because I'm the person most likely to sleep with my female fans. I genuinely love other women. And I think they know that."

Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne, the Suicide Squad actress is the one who has had relationships with several women. It was in July 2007 when she mentioned her disagreement over people insisting to label the actress as gay. She has also talked about how she went through depression due to this. Amandla Stenberg Amandla, the Hunger Game actress revealed her sexual orientation in the year 2016 through a series of snaps, when she was 17 years old. In an interview with Wonderland Magazine, which covers the new talent in pop culture along with fashion, music and art, Amandla said, "Yep, I am gay." She further told, "I was so overcome with this profound sense of relief when I realized that I'm gay - not bi, not pan, but gay - with a romantic love for women." Drew Barrymore Another star that admitted of being a bisexual is Poison Ivy actress Drew Barrymore. In the year, she accepted herself to be interested in women and in men as well. "Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual." Never Been Kissed actress says, "I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful." Ellen Page In the year 2014, during the Human Rights Campaign, Ellen Page admitted herself to being gay. The Inception star mentioned that she was "tired of lying by omission". She says she wished to accept the same sooner. She has not only admitted her sexual orientation but has also campaigned for the LGBT+ rights. Daniel Newman In the year 2017, Daniel Newman revealed himself as gay through a touching and emotional YouTube video. He was volunteering at a homeless youth center when he met a girl and then he decided to reveal his sexual orientation. The Homeland and Sex and the City actor told that the girl had expressed her gratitude towards him for helping the people from the LGBT community. To this Newman asked the girl why she was thanking him. The girl said, "Because you are straight." Newman says this made him realise that he should come out as gay and stop hiding his sexual orientation. Anna Paquin In the year 2010, The True Blood actress Anna Paquin, became a part of The Give a Damn Campaign through a video. In the video she was seen admitting, "I'm Anna Paquin. I'm bisexual and I give a damn." she later said that many people have confusion about relating bisexuality with being in an open relationship. She says, "One can be bisexual and faithful at the same time." In the year 2014, she took her Twitter account to announce herself as "a proud bisexual mother of twins". "Proud to be a happily married bisexual mother. Marriage is about love, not gender." Amber Heard The Rum Diary actress Amber Heard has been open about her sexual orientation for years. While she was married to Johnny Depp, she said that being married to Depp doesn't define her sexuality. In the year 2017, she also spoke about the bisexuality obsession in Hollywood. While being a part of the Pride and Prejudice event arranged by the Economist, Heard said, "I saw myself being in this unique position and having a unique responsibility. So, I bit the bullet." "If every gay man that I know personally in Hollywood came out tomorrow, then this would be a non-issue in a month," she added. Miley Cyrus The name of pop sensation Miley Cyrus is not new among the stars who come out as a queer. She has been known for her romance with Kaitlynn Carter after she divorced Liam Hemsworth. In the year 2015, in an interview with Time that she admitted herself of having dated both men and women.