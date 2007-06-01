India's best scooters for women

The tomboys, have always felt jealous of the speed on which men are thought to be the sole masters. The introduction of scooters especially designed for women in the market have captivated them to gain the destined speed. The recent research states that the new breed of scooters is finding an increasingly captive market among young working women, college girls and even the elderly from past few years.

The gearless scooter segment has emerged as the second largest category in the two-wheeler segment, after bikes. Approximately 4.8 lakh scooters are sold to women every year, that is about 60 per cent of the customers for gearless scooters are women. Here is a detailed information on the three most popular scooters for women, Kinetic Blaze, Hero Honda Pleasure and Scooty Pep Plus. So, get on your biking jackets and gloves it time to race.

Kinetic blaze - on a blaze of glory

Kinetic Blaze is India's first motoscooter which has won 5 major product awards for 2006/07 which, includes "Scooter of the Year" from Overdrive, Business Standard Motoring and NDTV car & bike, "two wheeler design of the year" from BBC Top Gear and National Institute of Design-Business world. Built on a super-size, 1,495mm wheelbase that beats even most bikes hollow, it is clearly the biggest, tallest and longest scooter that has ever rolled on the Indian road. Read more about its eye catchy features, engine, performance and efficiency.

Eye catchy features

The bike is designed in the famous Italiano design, which grabs the attention of any passerby. It has neatly sculpted side panels, a large alloy grab-bar and integrated brake and turn lights at rear. There's ample storage, with a lockable glove box, foldable bag-hook, a flat floorboard and that under-seat space. The handlebar of the Blaze is well weighted and, in the absence of a headlamp, is adorned by a tall, tinted fairing. Blaze's seats are extremely comfortable with its long wheelbase and broad build. Blaze's ride and handling is extremely safe even at indicated speeds of around 80kph. It even has a cheesy sticker at the rear "Catch me if you can".

Engine, performance and efficiency

Kinetic Blaze marks a giant leap for India's scooter segment with its a powerful 166cc 4-valve engine and advanced suspension. Here is its detailed technicalitie,

Length: 1,990 mm

Width: 7,00 mm

Wheelbase: 1,495 mm

Fuel-tank capacity: 6 litres

Engine

Layout: 165.12cc, single cylinder,air-cooled, four stroke, petrol

Max power: 11.6bhp @7500 rpm

Max torque: 1.2kgm @ 5000rpm

Performance

Top speed: 106kph

0-60 kph: 9.29sec

Combined fuel-efficiency: 34.8kpl

Tyres: Front: 120/70 x 12

Rear: 130/

220mm front disc brake option

