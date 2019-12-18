Just In
- 6 hrs ago 18 December Horoscope: Stress Will Rule The Marital Life Of Sagittarians Today
-
- 16 hrs ago Onycholysis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Prevention And Treatment
- 17 hrs ago Abinas Nayak From Odisha Makes To The Top 10 Of MasterChef India With 'Chicken Besara'
- 20 hrs ago Benefits Of Orange Peel And How To Use It
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Yamaha FZ & FZ-S Motorcycles Recalled In India: Over 7,700 Units Affected
- Technology UltraSense Systems Develops New Sensor To Eliminate Physical Buttons On Smartphones
- News Citizenship Act Protests: Quick action by locals helps restore peace during Seelampur violence
- Sports Boult eager to return in 'dream' Boxing Day Test
- Movies Swara Bhasker Lauds Zeeshan Ayyub's Strong Stand On Citizenship Amendment Act!
- Finance Telecom Stocks Trade Lower After TRAI Defers Scrapping Of IUC Charges
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka During The Christmas Holidays
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
'What is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?' asks Zomato, Desi Twitter Goes Crazy
We all can agree on one thing that "Food is life" and for most of us, if we come across delicious, mouth-watering food items, we forget anything and everything about portion size. But, some of us are a step ahead of us and they can do anything or go to any extent to have free meals.
This may sound familiar to you and maybe once you have also gone an extra mile to get free food. But, all of a sudden few Desi Twitter has come forward to share their brutally honest confessions and that will make you laugh out loud. But how did the foodie banter started?
On December 13, Zomato India shared a post on Twitter, "What is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?"
what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019
And it seems like in no time people shared crazy responses. While one user said, "Ek baar ladki dekhne chala Gaya" (Once I went to see a girl for the wedding) another mentioned that she has started dating a Zomato delivery boy. Some also attended religious functions to get free food.
Ek baar ladki dekhne chala Gaya tha😅— Kumar Yash (@KumarYash7) December 13, 2019
attend a wedding i wasn't invited to!— Radhika Agarwal (@radhikagarwal07) December 13, 2019
Started dating zomato delivery guy— Savage_नारी_ 😼 (@atram_shatram) December 13, 2019
.@ZomatoIN Took birth pic.twitter.com/nVK7xx6CJd— Bhavik Maru (@maru_bhavik) December 13, 2019
Joined zomato!! pic.twitter.com/txubvTiK1Y— Sandeep (@kwt_sandeep) December 14, 2019
Tweeted about the restaurant and won free food for 2.— Shaani Nani (@vanisaxenaa) December 13, 2019
Lived with my family— rheaghea (@RheaMendiratta) December 13, 2019
Used to give service at Sai bhandara or Mahaprasad, Sandal to get free food— ganesh malode (@ganesssh) December 13, 2019