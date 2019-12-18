ENGLISH

    'What is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?' asks Zomato, Desi Twitter Goes Crazy

    By

    We all can agree on one thing that "Food is life" and for most of us, if we come across delicious, mouth-watering food items, we forget anything and everything about portion size. But, some of us are a step ahead of us and they can do anything or go to any extent to have free meals.

    This may sound familiar to you and maybe once you have also gone an extra mile to get free food. But, all of a sudden few Desi Twitter has come forward to share their brutally honest confessions and that will make you laugh out loud. But how did the foodie banter started?

    On December 13, Zomato India shared a post on Twitter, "What is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?"

    And it seems like in no time people shared crazy responses. While one user said, "Ek baar ladki dekhne chala Gaya" (Once I went to see a girl for the wedding) another mentioned that she has started dating a Zomato delivery boy. Some also attended religious functions to get free food.

    food zomato twitter
     
