Just In
- 13 min ago Traditional Quilts (Razai), Comforters And Duvets: Which One Do You Prefer In Winter?
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 16 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 16 hrs ago How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe
- 16 hrs ago Aditi Rao Hydari’s Evening Makeup Look: Steps To Recreate It
Don't Miss
- Sports Former India fitness coach explains how players like Dhoni and Yuvraj played in all three formats injury-free
- Finance Meta Takes Down, CyberRoot Risk Advisory's 40 Accounts, 900 Chinese A/Cs
- Education SLAT 2023: Registration Started; Check Details Here
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Sajid Khan For Confusing Abdu Rozik About His Feelings For Nimrit Ahluwalia
- News 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress plans concert in Jaipur
- Technology NASA’s Orion Capsule Seen With Serious Charring After Splashdown
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar P150 First Ride Review - No Frills Ride For The First Time Maniacs
- Travel How To Be Fearless While Travelling Alone Tips
Year Ender 2022: Weird Food Combinations That Went Viral This Year
On social media, there is a lot of talk about food combinations, mostly weird combinations. Since the lockdown, we have witnessed a large number of food combinations that were entirely different from each other - on all levels- be it taste, texture or tint. This trend has been pushed to the extreme by so-called influencers, bordering on insanity.
Here are some of the strangest food combinations that we witnessed in 2022.
Maggie Milkshake
You will be intrigued by this peculiar combination of milkshake and Maggie. Initially, it appears that the milkshake has a salty, sweet taste. However, it is actually a salty white sauce made by blending milk with white flour into a thick paste. The boiled Maggie is then added to the sauce, and the 'mixture' is served in a glass.
This weird food combination became the subject of a viral tweet in 2021. And looks like, there no stopping Maggie Milkshake - because I still see it doing rounds on my feed.
Roohafza Maggi
Growing up,Roohafza and Maggi part of our childhood - but as two different items and not this atrocity!
Roohafza Maggi is not the only assault that has occurred - there have been many such as Chai Maggi, Mango Maggi, Ice Cream Maggi, Beer Maggi, Oreo Maggi, and many others.
Fanta Omlette
An intriguing video demonstrating a Surat eatery's Fanta Omelette has gone viral, leaving netizens disgusted, confused, surprised among the many. The eggs are first mixed with a gravy made from Fanta, spices, mashed potatoes, and green chutney, before being topped with cheese.
Chocolate Biryani
It is a complete mystery to me what to do with this one! A Pakistani Youtube channel uploaded a video showing a street shop selling chocolate biryani in Karachi. The biryani was served with chocolate sauce on a full plate. This strange combination of chocolate sauce and biryani was undoubtedly unpopular with biryani fans.
Oreo Omelette
Food poisoning, yep, that's it! Made with egg, bread, onion, coriander leaves and OREO, this abomination was making rounds on social media.
Ice Cream Paratha
According to a Twitter user, paratha is rolled into an ice cream cone and topped with ice cream. It is called "Chai Patti ice cream with paratha". The combo has received mixed reviews from people. The ice cream contains spiced chai Patti and is served with sugared paratha.
Mirinda Pani Puri
A video of a street vendor in Jaipur selling Pani puri with Mirinda has gone viral on the internet. The video was shot by a food blogger and has received millions of views. People are beyond shocked by this unusual combination - as they should!
Experimenting is fine - but please guys, experiment in a way that the food is eatable?
[image source: Instagram & Twitter]
- diet fitnessTop 12 Food Combinations To Lose Weight Fast
- pulseInvisibility Cloak Invented By Chinese Students: Is Low-Cost & Hides Wearers From Security Cameras
- pulseWorld’s First Gold ATM In Hyderabad, India: It Dispenses Gold!
- pulseA 100-Million-Year-Old Fish Discovered In Kerala; Pics
- pulse100 UK Firms Commit To Permanent Four-Day Work Weeks, With The Same Pay
- pulse'Need A Break From All This Stress': Man Spent Nine Months Living Like A Goat
- pulseStudents From This School Can Write Using Both Hands: Know About India's Only Ambidextrous School
- pulseVin Diesel, Is That You? Scientists Creates 3D Model Of Adam, God's First Creation; Image Goes Viral
- women fashionFirst Ever Indian Barbie Doll With Jhumkas Is What Representation Is All About!
- life'Mum You've Got To Hang In There!' 9-YO-Kid Performs CPR On Unconscious Mother After Car Accident
- lifeMeet Reena Varma: 90-YO Indian Visits Her Ancestral Home In Pakistan After 75 Years, Netizens Overwhelmed
- lifeFriendship Video Goes Viral: Swiggy Delivery Guy Lends Helping Hand To Zomato, Wins Hearts On Internet