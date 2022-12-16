Year Ender 2022: Weird Food Combinations That Went Viral This Year

Maggie Milkshake You will be intrigued by this peculiar combination of milkshake and Maggie. Initially, it appears that the milkshake has a salty, sweet taste. However, it is actually a salty white sauce made by blending milk with white flour into a thick paste. The boiled Maggie is then added to the sauce, and the 'mixture' is served in a glass. This weird food combination became the subject of a viral tweet in 2021. And looks like, there no stopping Maggie Milkshake - because I still see it doing rounds on my feed.

Roohafza Maggi Growing up,Roohafza and Maggi part of our childhood - but as two different items and not this atrocity! Roohafza Maggi is not the only assault that has occurred - there have been many such as Chai Maggi, Mango Maggi, Ice Cream Maggi, Beer Maggi, Oreo Maggi, and many others.

Fanta Omlette An intriguing video demonstrating a Surat eatery's Fanta Omelette has gone viral, leaving netizens disgusted, confused, surprised among the many. The eggs are first mixed with a gravy made from Fanta, spices, mashed potatoes, and green chutney, before being topped with cheese.

Chocolate Biryani It is a complete mystery to me what to do with this one! A Pakistani Youtube channel uploaded a video showing a street shop selling chocolate biryani in Karachi. The biryani was served with chocolate sauce on a full plate. This strange combination of chocolate sauce and biryani was undoubtedly unpopular with biryani fans.

Oreo Omelette Food poisoning, yep, that's it! Made with egg, bread, onion, coriander leaves and OREO, this abomination was making rounds on social media.

Ice Cream Paratha According to a Twitter user, paratha is rolled into an ice cream cone and topped with ice cream. It is called "Chai Patti ice cream with paratha". The combo has received mixed reviews from people. The ice cream contains spiced chai Patti and is served with sugared paratha.