Why Do You Experience Static Shocks In Winter Season? Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

In winter, when we shake someone's hand or touch the door knob there is a jolt of electricity that shocks the hell out of everyone! Ever wondered why? Well, you can blame it on the weather! Why? Because the air is dry!

Well, for those who don't know, static electricity is a build-up of electric charge. This slight shock creates a tingling sensation in the body which also lingers on for some time. We naturally feel curious and question the phenomena. This happens when our body receives excess electrons from things that surround us.



Why Do You Experience Static Shocks In Winter?

Cold and dry air acts like an insulator and therefore, the charge must build up to high voltage before it makes the jump to equalize the charges. Therefore, it is very much possible that a static shock will hurt you but not kill you. This shock also creates a tingling effect which lasts for some time.

Our body collects excess electrons from the things surrounding us. Some clothes and elements are proven to be bringing on this effect, especially when walking on carpets made of nylon or wool or wearing sports shoes with rubber soles, the charge of electrons in your body increases.



Why Do Static Shocks Happen More In Winter?

In winter, the air is cold and dry and therefore, people are more prone to static shocks. This is because this type of air lacks the moisture that is essential for static electricity to find balance. On the other hand, in warmer climates, due to moisture, static shock is not so common.

Can Static Shocks Be Felt From A Distance?

Distance is yet another factor which enhances this sensation. When there is an imbalance in the flow of electrons in our body, and we touch anything at that time, negative electrons are released from our body because the thing that we just touched has positive electrons. At this time, both these meet and we get electrocuted. Many times, we do not touch anything but when are physically near it, we experience shocks. This is because, at this time, the number of electrons in our body is in excess quantity.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 19:48 [IST]