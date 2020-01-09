Viral: Drunk Man Teasing And Playing With Snake Will Send Chills Down Your Spine Pulse oi-Prerna Aditi

How will you feel if somebody asks you to play with a snake? While it won't be wrong to say that some of us will faint, others will surely get goosebumps. But, recently a video became viral where a person can be seen doing weird and scary things with a snake. Surely after seeing this clip, you will get a strong urge to question him that why is he doing something dangerous as this. Probably, the answer is out of sheer love.

If you play the video, you will see a drunk man talking to a snake and was referring to the snake as his brother. You may find it weird but you have certainly heard of this adage that 'Love is blind' and it is so true in this case.

The man can be seen sitting in an open field and facing a snake and talking to this reptile. The man is talking to a snake while villagers are asking him to get away from the snake as soon as possible. But the man is in no mood to let the snake go and this is what he says, "Nahi jane dunga (I won't let you go)." Hearing this, people warn him that the snake will bite him if he doesn't move away. To this, the man says that the snake won't bite him as it is his brother.

In the 2 min 18 sec video, you will find the snake trying to go away in another direction while the drunk man tries to push it here and there. He even falls down after the reptile tries to scare him but the man is so much in love with the snake that he has no intention to leave it alone. The villagers can be seen pleading him to move away from the snake else he may get bitten by it any time. There comes a point where you will literally shiver seeing the snake moving swiftly towards the man, however, the man pushes away the snake with his leg. Finally, the man lifts the snake with its tail and walks towards the villagers. Seeing the man approaching them, the villagers start running, but the man can be seen smiling ear to ear.

