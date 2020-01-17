ENGLISH

    Viral Video: This Dog Will Inspire You To Head To The Gym Everyday

    Waking up in the winter morning and leaving your warm and cosy bed looks like mission impossible, especially when you know that you have to head towards the gym.

    People generally tend to make New Year Resolutions for going to the gym and working on their fitness. However, in a matter of a few days, they start giving themselves excuses, and every possible explanation to validate their laziness. So if you are someone who lacks motivation in going to the gym, then this viral video of a dog is going to motivate you for the same.

    Tesla, an adorable and cute hairy dog wooed us with her fitness enthusiasm and energy. The video which was initially posted on Instagram also went viral on Twitter. In the 11-second video clip, you can see the dog leading a gym class and making sure that everyone is following the furry friend's style. The video was posted on Twitter through the 'Aussies Doing Things' account. In addition to the enthusiasm, the dog also possesses leadership qualities as she is effectively leading a gym class.

    Watch the video here:

    The video was posted with a caption, "Meet Tesla. She just started a new job this week as a CrossFit Instructor."

    In no time when the video has garnered 4.2 million views till now and thousands of comments from the netizens. People are quite interested to know what makes the dog perform such exercises.

    What is surprising for the netizens is that it does cross fit and wall stand.

    You can see the dog rolling over the ground and then jumping. It seems like seeing Tesla perform the exercise, people are also motivated to work on their fitness.

    Twitterati is in love with this cute dog and they have poured their hearts out in the comments. Here's what they are saying:

    Friday, January 17, 2020
