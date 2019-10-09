ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nobel Prize 2019: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Awarded The Nobel Peace Prize

    By

    The Nobel Prize is a set of annual international awards bequeathed in several categories by Swedish and Norwegian institutions in recognition of academic, cultural, or scientific advances. It was the will of Alfred Nobel that gave birth to the Nobel Prizes, where he mentioned rewarding those who serve humanity. The Nobel Prize was funded by Alfred Nobel's fortune.

    The Nobel Foundation was founded as a private organization on 29 June 1900 and established five categories Chemistry, Literature, Peace, Physics, and Physiology or Medicine. The first Nobel Prize was awarded in 1901 to Henry Dunant for his role in founding the International Committee of the Red Cross and Frédéric Passy for being one of the main founders of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and also the main organizer of the first Universal Peace Congress.

    The 2019 Nobel Prize announcements began on Monday, 7 October, with the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine being the first of the list. Nobel prize in medicine was awarded to hypoxia researchers William G Kaelin, Sir Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza who shared the award for their work on how cells adapt to oxygen availability.

    The second set of announcements were made on Tuesday, 8 October, with the Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded for work on cosmology to James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for improving the understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth's place in the cosmos.

    James Peebles is a prominent name in modern cosmology, who set the foundation with his works on the big bang, dark matter and dark energy. Didier Queloz and Michel Mayor were recognised for their report on the first world beyond the solar system.

    On Wednesday, 9 October, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was announced by the committee. John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino made laureates for development of lithium-ion batteries.

    On Thursday, 10 October, the Nobel Prize in Literature was announced. Two winners were named - one for 2019 and one for 2018 - because the prize was not awarded last year due to the Swedish Academy suspending it over a sexual assault scandal.

    Olga Tokarczuk, who also won the Man Booker International Prize last year, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize, with this year's Nobel going to Peter Handke.

    The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

    As per the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, details about the nominations are restricted from being disclosed whether publicly or privately, for 50 years.

    More NOBEL PRIZE News

    Read more about: nobel prize 2019 nobel prize
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue