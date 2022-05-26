Japanese Man Spends Over Rs 12 Lakh To ‘Become A Dog’ Pulse oi-Amritha K

The heart wants what it wants, right? Upon paying over Rs 12 lakh for the procedure, a man from Japan fulfilled his lifelong dream of looking like an animal.

It is reported that the man got himself a custom-made dog costume, which cost around 2 million Yen (Rs 12.18 lakh) and required 40 days to complete.

Photos were shared on Twitter by @toco_eevee.

As reported by WION, a professional agency, Zeppet, designed the costume and transformed the man into a collie, a breed of dog. The images have now been widely circulated online. As reported by local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, Zeppet provides sculptures for movies, commercials, and amusement parks, as well as costumes for television and for famous mascot characters in Japan.

Toco explained to news.mynavi why he decided to "become" a collie. "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on. My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to go for a dog costume. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. That's why I chose collie, my favourite breed of dog."

Toco has a YouTube channel where he does videos of him acting like a dog, including rolling over for belly rubs.

In response to a question about whether he could move freely in the costume, Toco laughs and says, "There are restrictions on it, but you can move it.". However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog."

