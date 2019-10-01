ENGLISH

    International Coffee Day 2019: History And Significance

    By

    Mornings are incomplete without drinking a cup of coffee and its aroma is enough to charge you up and jumpstart your day. Every year on 1 October, International Coffee Day is celebrated to acknowledge the farmers, roasters, baristas, and coffee shop owners, etc. who work hard to create and serve the beverage in its consumable form.

    India is the only country that grows all varieties of coffee, that possess an exotic taste and a fine aroma. In India, the largest producer of coffee is Karnataka which accounted for 74% of the total production of coffee during 2017-2018. Every day 3 billion cups of coffee are consumed all over the world, a number which continues to rise.

    History Of International Coffee Day

    The International Coffee Organization launched its first official International Coffee Day in Milan on 1 October 2015. However, the exact origin of International Coffee Day is unknown.

    Significance Of International Coffee Day

    The day highlights the necessity of fair-trade coffee and its main objective is to raise public awareness of the working conditions of coffee farmers. The day is also aimed at strengthening the position of coffee sustainability.

    Despite the growing demand for coffee, producers receive prices more than 30% below the average in the last ten years, thus threatening the livelihoods of coffee farmers and their families. Therefore, the main objective behind celebrating International Coffee Day is to help the farmers attain a fair living standard.

    Types Of Coffee Served Around The World

    • Cappuccino - The most popular type of coffee in the world, cappuccino consists of three layers - first espresso, second steamed milk, and finally a layer of frothed, foamy milk. For the topping, chocolate powder or chocolate shavings are used.
    • Café latte - It is made with steamed milk and a single shot of coffee.
    • Espresso - It is made by shooting boiling water under high pressure through finely ground coffee beans.
    • Café Americano - It is made by adding hot water to a shot of espresso coffee.
    • Long black - It is made by adding hot water in a mug and then adding two shots of espresso to the water.
    • Irish coffee - It is a cocktail consisting of Irish whiskey, hot coffee, and sugar. The mixture is then stirred and topped with cream.
    • Vienna - Two shots of strong espresso are added before whipped cream is added as a substitute for milk and sugar.
    • Flat white - Not so frothy steamed milk is poured over a shot of espresso.
    • Mocha - It is just similar to latte with added chocolate powder or syrup and topped with whipped cream.
    • Macchiato - In a cup, a shot of espresso is added, which is then topped off with foamed milk.
    • Hazelnut coffee - The coffee beans and hazelnut is added into the grinder and then brewed in a French press.
    • Turkish coffee - This type of coffee is prepared using very finely ground unfiltered coffee beans.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
