Gujarat Day 2022: Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Gujarat Day is observed every year on 1 May. The day is also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas or Gujarat State Formation Day.

It was on this day in 1960, that the state of Gujarat was formed after the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect in which the state of Bombay was divided into two states, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

History And Significance

The concept of a separate state for Gujarati was initially proposed in a journal called Kumar in 1928. The Mahagujarat concept was first advocated by KM Munshi, a writer and independence warrior.

In 1937, the Gujarat Sahitya Sabha held a convention in Karachi, where the proposition was made. Gujarat's map was first published alongside Devshavji Parmar's poem 'Uthtrishta Jagrat' in a journal.

When the States Reorganization Act of 1956 became law, it divided the country into states based on the languages spoken. The state of Bombay was created for people who spoke the Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Kutchi languages, and was divided into two linguistic groups.

On April 25, 1960, a movement was launched to divide the state of Bombay, and the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by Parliament. On May 1, the act went into effect, creating the two states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Gujarati-speaking people celebrate Gujarat Day on May 1 to commemorate this historic event. The day symbolises Gujaratis' heritage and cultural identity. A variety of events are carried out to commemorate the occasion.

Gujarat, known as the "Jewel of Western India," was an important part of the country's economic development during the British Raj. Gujarat is still a business hotspot in the modern day.

How Is Gujarat Day Celebrated?

Gujarat Day is observed with a variety of events commemorating the state's history as well as the state's rich culture and language. In Gujarat, it is a public holiday.

Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 9:30 [IST]