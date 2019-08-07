A Kind Dog Saves A Trapped Bird's Life: Viral Video Pulse oi-Shivangi Karn

Dogs are those wonderful creatures who never complain but will always lend a helping hand to someone in need. Proving the above-mentioned statement correct, let's meet Gus, a kind dog who recently saved a trapped bird's life and proved to the world again that humanity is not just for humans but for animals too.

The Scenario

Gus (Labrador-Pyrenees mix breed dog) and Jed (Pyrenees breed) love to play outside in pleasant weather. While they play, the dogs' owner leaves the screened porch open so that the lovable animals can move in and out the yard, whenever they desire.

The porch of the room is made of glass which attracts several birds by their reflection. This makes birds often fly inside, out of curiosity, but they get trapped inside.

"Over the years, we've had several birds get trapped on the porch," wrote Jennifer Ahlberg (Gus' mom), YouTube.

On one fine day when Gus and Jed were playing, the camera caught their act of kindness. The video shows that Gus is wandering near the porch and saw that a bird had hurt herself while trying to get out of the room. The bird suddenly collided with the glass and fell down or maybe after seeing Gus, she just tried to rush but hurt herself in the process. In no time, Gus softly picked her up between his teeth and went outside, and the bird flew away with a chirp of gratitude.

Well, seeing the scene in the camera, Jennifer might be proud of her dogs who know the value of even a little living being.

"Luckily, Gus knew just what to do. He is somehow able to trap and catch the bird without injuring it. And then he brings the bird outside and lets it go", said Ahlberg to media.