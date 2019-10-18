Diwali 2019: What Are Green Crackers And Why You Should Be Using Them Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

With the rising concern over the deteriorating air quality levels in Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is against the use of firecrackers and has been urging people not to burn firecrackers in its Clean Air campaign.

Last year, the Supreme Court had permitted the manufacture and sale of only green crackers in Delhi, while announcing a blanket ban on firecrackers in India.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories have developed various eco-friendly fireworks such as pencils, flowerpots, sparklers, chakkar and crackers.

What Are Green Crackers And How Are They Environment-friendly?

Green crackers are low emission crackers, which cause 30-35% lower emission of particulate matter (PM 10 and PM 2.5) and 35-40% lower emission of nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide.

In the green crackers, the commonly used polluting chemicals like aluminium, potassium nitrate, barium and carbon have either been removed or have been reduced to cut down the emission by 15-30%. Thus, green crackers cause less harm to the environment as compared to conventional crackers.

Around 30-40% of active materials are being used to reduce the particulate matter. The crackers have been named as Safe Water Releaser (SWAS) in which the particulate matter will be reduced by 30-35% and Safe Minimal Aluminium (SAFAL) and Safe Thermite Cracker (STAR) will have 35-40% less particulate matter.

What makes these green crackers different from the conventional crackers is that their unique property of releasing water vapour and/or air as a dust suppressant and diluent for gaseous emissions that will sound just like conventional crackers.

So, this Diwali, use eco-friendly crackers to minimize air pollution and also to keep your health in check because firecrackers are known to cause respiratory disorders, heart disease and nervous system disorders.