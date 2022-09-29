Just In
'Digital Detox' Observed In Maharashtra Village, Phones Put Away At Sirens For 1.5 Hours Everyday
In the Sangli district of Maharashtra, a village has taken steps to eliminate digital pollution by requiring its residents to undergo a digital detox. At 7 pm in Mohityanche Vadgaon every night, a siren is sounded to inform people to put their phones and other electronic devices aside for 1.5 hours.
The initiative was proposed as a one-time experiment by village leader Vijay Mohite. In recent years, the concept has been developed into a council-imposed mandatory practice designed to assist children in redirecting their attention from idle internet use to studying and to encourage adults to interact with their communities or pursue intellectual pursuits such as reading.
Read more on 'Digital Detox' Observed In Maharashtra village....
Initially, village residents were sceptical about the idea's effectiveness but gradually came to support it after ASHA workers, anganwadis, retired teachers, and members of the gram panchayat brought it to their attention.
"When physical [sic] classes resumed, teachers realised children had become lazy, did not want to read and write and were mostly engrossed in their mobile phones before and after the school hours," the Sarpanch told PTI. "There weren't separate study rooms in the homes of the villagers. So, I put forth the idea of a digital detox," he said [1].
Mohite explained that at present, people are prohibited from using mobile phones, turning off television sets, and focusing on studying, writing, and conversing between 7 pm and 8.30 pm. In addition, a ward-wise committee has been established to monitor the implementation of this initiative.
As a forward-looking society known for its social harmony and for having produced freedom fighters, Mohityanche Vadgaon has received several accolades for its cleanliness.
The Many Benefits of a Digital-Detox
Globally, sixty-one per cent of people admit they are addicted to the internet and digital screens. Additionally, this constant connection can negatively impact your quality of life and overload your senses. Therefore, it may benefit your mental and physical health to take a break from your numerous social media apps and avoid screens [2].
According to a study, around 25 per cent of smartphone owners between ages 18 and 44 cannot recall the last time they were without their phones. In that case, a digital detox would be appropriate. This is when you intentionally reduce the time you spend online and may even opt to completely disconnect from the internet [3][4].
It is important to unplug yourself from your device or make an effort to use it less to help you calm down and feel more content, be more productive, sleep better, and overall, live a healthier lifestyle.
