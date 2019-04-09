ENGLISH

    Video: Ex Girlfriend Barges Into Wedding Wearing Bridal Dress

    By

    The only fear a person who has had a rough break-up will be that of being gatecrashed at the wedding by his/her ex.

    Couples, who end their relationships on a sour note, have this fear - especially when their exes are overemotional!

    Ex Girlfriend

    Here is one such case of a young couple whose wedding was gatecrashed by the groom's ex.

    Array

    The Ex Gatecrashed The Wedding!

    The incident happened in China where the groom's ex entered the wedding venue when the couple were about to kiss. The ex girlfriend had worn a bridal gown when she went on stage.

    Array

    The Video Has Gone Viral

    The 30-second-video has gone viral after it is seen how the bride walks out in anger and the ex girlfriend is seen begging on the floor.

    Array

    The Bride Revealed The Reason Why They Broke Up

    When the video of the incident went viral, the bride revealed that the groom had broken up with his ex due to the difference in their personalities and thoughts.

    The Netizens Are Furious

    When people watched the video, they were quick to comment about their thoughts on the whole incident. Most of the comments about the ex girlfriend were nasty. They called her selfish and also stated that this is one of the reasons why you should not be friends with your ex!

    Do you think that she did the right thing by gatecrashing the wedding? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 16:28 [IST]
