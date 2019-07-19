ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unheard Guinness World Records That Will Leave You Surprised

    By Nia

    How many Guinness World Records are you aware of? Every time, one hears the word Guinness, you usually think of people with the longest fingernails, longest hair, the most number of tattoos and the like.

    But hold on, the list of Guinness World Records is much more than that!

    Here in this article, we are sharing the list of some of the Guinness World Records that you would have never even heard of.

    Check out the list as you will be amused with the infamous Guinness World Records out there.

    Array

    Fastest 5-mt run on front paws by a dog!

    This sounds crazy, but this is a real Guinness World Record created by a dog named ‘Konjo' from California, who can do a five-metre run on its front paws in just 2.39 seconds!

    Array

    Largest Cappuccino

    Locals of Altoga, Italy made a 4,250-litre cup of cappuccino on October 20, 2013! As per records, it took over 33 people and nine different coffee machines to make it happen.

    Array

    The largest collection of rubber ducks

    Charlotte Lee has collected various rubber ducks. As a result, she created the world record when she reached 5,631 ducks. The memorabilia is housed in a dedicated room, named 'Duck room'.

    Array

    Spinning a basketball on a toothbrush

    Sounds insane right? Well, this is a Guinness world record created on October 25, 2015, by a man going by the name Dipanshu Mishra, who spun a basketball on top of a toothbrush. This feat was achieved in only 42.92 seconds that too by just using his mouth.

    Array

    Most number of high fives in a minute

    This unusual record was created on April 21, 2016, in San Diego, California, by two men, Kaiser Permanente and Jason Verrett. They achieved a world record for the most ‘high fives' exchanged in a minute. They completed a ‘high five' course in just 40 seconds!

    Array

    Most kisses received in 30 seconds

    This record was set on July 16, 2017, when Florian Silbereisen was kissed by 25 Alba Dancers cheerleaders. He was kissed 74 times in just 30 seconds!

    Array

    Toilet seats broken by the head in a single minute

    Kevin Shelley holds this record as he broke 46 wooden toilet bowl seats with his head. And all this in just one minute! He created the record on September 1, 2007.

    More WORLD News

    Read more about: world
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue