    Her Cornea Was Eaten Away By Bacteria As She Slept With Contact Lenses In

    By

    While technology makes our lives better we also need to make sure that we do not misuse it or take it for granted.

    Those who have never had any issues with their contact lenses need to take this case seriously as it shows what happened when a woman slept with them in!

    Contacts

    Apparently the woman's cornea was eaten away by bacteria since she slept with the contact lenses in.

    Check out the details of the bizarre case.

    Array

    She Slept With Her Contacts In

    The woman had slept with her contact lenses in as she was pretty tired. This laziness cost her a lifetime damage as her cornea was eaten by a bacteria named Pseudomonas.

    Array

    The Woman’s Identity Is Not Revealed

    Apparently, when the woman had problem with her sight, she was first referred to the doctor for a ‘small ulcer' but when the examination report was checked, it was found out that the woman had a massive ulcer and her vision was believed to have been reduced to light perception only.

    Array

    The Doctor Revealed

    Those who panicked looking at the pictures were told by the doctor that the patient's eye appeared to be green since the fluorescein in dye was instilled in the eye. He further revealed that the area where the accumulated dye was concentrated in the pictures was indeed the ulcer bed and this was formed in just 36 hours!

    Array

    The Woman Might Face Lifelong Damage

    The doctor in the post revealed that the woman will very likely exhibit some form of residual vision loss even after she has been treated.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news bizarre
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
