    7 Strange Pregnancy Facts That Will Blow Your Mind

    By Nia

    Pregnancy has been viewed differently throughout the ages. There are several things that you didn't know about pregnancy. Here in this article, we are going to share some strange facts about pregnancy and these facts might blow your mind.

    We bet, these crazy facts will change the way you view pregnancy! These facts are not only about human pregnancy but also about animal pregnancies as well.

    Read on.

    Array

    Female Kangaroos Are Pregnant Forever

    Did you know that a female kangaroo is basically always pregnant? Studies have found out that during the time of drought or famine, the female kangaroo can pause their pregnancies.

    Array

    Pregnancy Denial Is A Real Worry!

    Studies have found out that pregnancy denial is a real problem as it can get much stronger with each passing day. The stats reveal that 1 in 2500 women deny that they are pregnant!

    Array

    Injecting Urine In A Frog Revealed Pregnancy

    This is the most bizarre way that people followed back in the 1960s to find out if a woman was pregnant or not. It was reported that the woman's urine would be injected into a female African clawed frog. The result of this would be decided on whether the frog would ovulate within several hours or not.

    Array

    The Foetus Helps In Recovery

    According to scientists, if a pregnant woman suffers damage to one of her organs or cells, it is seen that the foetus sends stem cells to repair it!

    Array

    A Woman Gave Birth Even When She Was Brain Dead

    In a 1991 report, it was found that a woman named Gaby Siegel was brain dead while she was pregnant. The woman was kept alive artificially for three months. She later delivered a healthy son.

    Array

    Mosquitoes Suck On Blood When They Are Pregnant

    Scientists have found out that mosquitoes suck on blood when they are pregnant instead of normally drinking nectar!

    strange pregnancy facts pregnancy
     

