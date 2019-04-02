Woman Paralysed After She Got Thai Massage! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are so many ways in which one can get relaxation and getting a massage is one of the best ways.

But what happens when you decide to get a massage and things go wrong? Well, this is what happened in this case!

A woman decided to get rid of her leg pain through a Thai massage but was left with a broken femur and a dislocated ankle.

Check out the details.

She Visited 'Dr Happy' The 46-year-old woman named Pranom Tiengtrong had visited the therapist named 'Dr Happy' since she was suffering for months of leg pain. The Massage Session The massage therapist is seen stamping on the customer which allegedly left her with a broken leg and she was 'permanently disabled'. In the video, it is clearly seen on how he is standing on her small legs and then aggressively yanking her across the matt. The Therapist Handled Her Roughly The mother of one claimed that she has been left permanently disabled after the rough Thai massage she got in December last year. She currently needs a wheelchair to get around. The Session Lasted For Over An Hour The woman was asked to lie down for an hour while the massage therapist was seen stamping on both of her legs. He continued to do the massage even though the woman was seen crying out in pain and asked him to stop. The massage has paralysed her as she cannot walk without assistance. A case has been registered against the therapist. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.