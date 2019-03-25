Student Sells 29 Of Her Eggs To Repay Her Loan Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

People these days are trying to sell anything and everything to enjoy a luxurious life.

One such case was that of a woman who almost died when she tried to sell her eggs to purchase an iPhone. This woman takes it to another level as she wanted to just sell her eggs.

The woman who sold 29 of her eggs reveals her ordeal where she was not even given anesthesia!

She Wanted To Repay The Loan The unnamed woman who is a university student from Wuhan, Hubei province, China apparently decide to sell her eggs to repay the debt that she had taken from online loan sharks. She Was Given Injections For Ovulation The woman revealed that she was given injections over 22 days to stimulate her ovaries before the surgery. She underwent two surgeries to harvest her 29 eggs after which she sold it to illegal fertility agencies. She Was Not Given An Anaesthesia Apparently, the woman gave physical examinations at a hospital, but she revealed that the operation took place at the agency's illegal clinic. Since she underwent the surgery in an illegal clinic, the student claimed that the surgeons did not use anaesthesia during the operation.

Women Are Encouraged To Donate Their Eggs There are several advertisements and hoardings from illegal agencies that encourage women to donate their eggs. The boards read, 'Attention to women who are short of money! Here is an opportunity where you can earn some cash!' What do you think of this trend? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.