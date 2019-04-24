ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    This Mum And Son Are Famous For Matching Their Outfits

    By

    You do not have to try hard to become famous; doing simple things on a daily basis can also get you famous in no time.

    This is one such case of a mum and son duo who have become an internet sensation after their sense of dressing caught the eyes of people!

    This Mum And Son Are Famous For Matching Their Outfits

    Check out the details of how they became famous.

    The Mum-son Duo

    A mother son duo namely Pattharapol and Lee Puengboonpra have become an internet sensation. This fashion-obsessed mother and son have achieved online and offline fame due to their impeccably stylish and perfectly coordinated outfits that they have been wearing since past 6 years.

    How It All Started

    Pattharapol, who is also known as "Peepy" Lee, apparently started posting photos of himself and his mum on Instagram. They wore flamboyant matching outfits but little did they know that this trend set by them would soon make them fashion influencers and even online celebrities in their own right.

    Their Instagram Page

    Their Instagram page by name @peepy_and_mother_lee is so famous now that it has around 130,000 followers from all over the world. Apart from this, the Thai pair are also been labelled by the fashion industry as the "world's best mother and son style" duo.

    The Clothes Are All Part Of Their Own Collection

    It is said that the clothes that they use are all part of their own collection. Apart from this, their outfits also include custom outfits created by them.

    What do you think of this mother-son duo's style? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories bizarre funny
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 14:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue