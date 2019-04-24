TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

This Mum And Son Are Famous For Matching Their Outfits
You do not have to try hard to become famous; doing simple things on a daily basis can also get you famous in no time.
This is one such case of a mum and son duo who have become an internet sensation after their sense of dressing caught the eyes of people!
Check out the details of how they became famous.
The Mum-son Duo
A mother son duo namely Pattharapol and Lee Puengboonpra have become an internet sensation. This fashion-obsessed mother and son have achieved online and offline fame due to their impeccably stylish and perfectly coordinated outfits that they have been wearing since past 6 years.
|
How It All Started
Pattharapol, who is also known as "Peepy" Lee, apparently started posting photos of himself and his mum on Instagram. They wore flamboyant matching outfits but little did they know that this trend set by them would soon make them fashion influencers and even online celebrities in their own right.
|
Their Instagram Page
Their Instagram page by name @peepy_and_mother_lee is so famous now that it has around 130,000 followers from all over the world. Apart from this, the Thai pair are also been labelled by the fashion industry as the "world's best mother and son style" duo.
|
The Clothes Are All Part Of Their Own Collection
It is said that the clothes that they use are all part of their own collection. Apart from this, their outfits also include custom outfits created by them.
What do you think of this mother-son duo's style? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.