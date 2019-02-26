ENGLISH

    Livestreamer Drinks Cooking Oil, Alcohol And Dies In 3 Months!

    By

    Gaining popularity online is quite a task as you need to be unique in your approach and your ideas need to be fresh to keep the audience hooked to your videos.

    Sometimes the path you choose to gain popularity can harm your life or career.

    3 Months Of Challenges, He Lost His Life

    Here is a case of a man who lost his life within 3 months of taking up challenges online. Check out the details of this unfortunate incident...

    Array

    He Wanted To Become An Online Celebrity

    The man from Northeast China wanted to become an online celebrity. To gain the popularity, he tried a unique gimmick of consuming anything that his audience requested him to drink during his live streams.

    Array

    It Was Just 3 Months!

    The man known only by his last name Chu, was just 29 years old, and he died after he filmed himself drinking alcohol and other things every day for three months continuously.

    Array

    He Even Drank Cooking Oil!

    Chu's friends said that he would drink beer, spirits and anything that his audience requested him to. His friends claim that he once drank cooking oil for his fans in the hope of getting cash rewards from them.

    Array

    He Had Even Told His Audience He Could Not Do It Anymore

    According to sources, it is revealed that Chu had once told his audience that he could not complete the challenge as he was even twitching in pain, but the audience seemed to encourage him to pull off the challenge. With his death, it is reported that all the videos have been taken off from the site.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories bizarre fact
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
