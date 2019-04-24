ENGLISH

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    He Cut His Finger After He Voted For The Wrong Candidate

    By

    With elections going on in India, people are urging their friends and family to vote and choose the right government.

    But what happens when you are excited to vote and eventually go vote too, but within few seconds of voting, you realise that you voted for the wrong candidate?

    Indian politics,

    What would you do in this scenario when you know that you would not get another chance to vote for the candidate of your choice?

    This is the case of one such young man who decided to vote for his favourite candidate and due to a silly mistake he ended up voting for the opposition party. To punish himself, he cut off his index finger!

    Check out the details.

    This is a true incident that happened in India and his video is going viral after it was shared on the social media.

    The man in question is a 25-year-old individual named Pawan Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh. He has chopped off his index finger with a meat cleaver.

    It is reported that he did this in desperation, after he accidentally voted for the wrong candidate in the election. He revealed that the voting mark on his index finger reminded him of his mistake, so he decided to get rid of it.

    Pawan revealed that he had got confused with the symbols and hence ended up voting for the opposition party. He couldn't live with this mistake and hence decided to chop off his finger in desperation.

    What do you think of this man? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
