TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Woman Forgot Her Baby And The Plane Was Forced To Fly Back!

    By

    What is the worst thing that can happen to you when you fly?

    Boarding a flight with kids can be a tedious job, but what happens if you forget your child itself before boarding the flight?

    Flight Goes Back

    Sounds crazy right? But this is what happened in this case where a woman realised that she had left her child at the airport and insisted that the flight go back to the airport as she wanted to be reunited with her child!

    The Woman Realised Mid-air She Forgot Her Child!

    This bizarre incident of a woman forgetting her child happened in the flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

    A Video Of The Audio Was Released

    A video of the audio recording of the baffled air control operators speaking in the Arabic language was released where the air control operators were heard asking the pilot for a reason for their return. The airport staff were trying to establish the protocol for such a scenario.

    The Air Traffic Staff Asked The Pilot To Confirm The Story

    The air traffic staff insisted the pilot confirm the story, to which the pilot replied, "We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight."

    The Flight Flew Back!

    After the confirmation, the plane was guided to return to King Abdul Aziz International Airport where the mum was able to reunite with her child.

