'Super Blood Wolf Moon' To Light Up The Sky On 20-01-2019

The world will witness a total lunar eclipse on 20-01-2019. This will give the skywatchers a chance to see the moon turn into a dull red ball as it slips into Earth's shadow.

There are specific facts that you need to know about the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' that's happening on 20-01-2019.

But unfortunately, India will not be able to witness this lunar eclipse. Check out more interesting facts about the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' and the reason why it has such an exciting name behind it...