'Super Blood Wolf Moon' To Light Up The Sky On 20-01-2019

The world will witness a total lunar eclipse on 20-01-2019. This will give the skywatchers a chance to see the moon turn into a dull red ball as it slips into Earth's shadow.
There are specific facts that you need to know about the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' that's happening on 20-01-2019.
But unfortunately, India will not be able to witness this lunar eclipse. Check out more interesting facts about the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' and the reason why it has such an exciting name behind it...
Why Is It Named “Wolf Moon”?
January 2019 full moon is dubbed as the "wolf moon" as per the tradition people believe that it occurs at a time of the year when the hungry wolves howled outside the villages. And also, as the moon will be at its closest point to the Earth in its elliptical orbit.
How Long Will The Eclipse Last?
The total lunar eclipse is also called the Super Blood Wolf Moon. The eclipse will last around one hour and two minutes. During this time the Moon comes closest to the axis of the Earth's shadow. The eclipse will start at 7:34 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and will last till 10.50 pm, and this includes partial and total eclipse. In India, though the eclipse will not be visible, the timing of the eclipse will be from 10.11 am on the morning of January 21 and will end at 11.13 am IST on January 21.
The Eclipse, Which Will Occur Overnight
The eclipse, which will occur overnight on January 20-21 of 2019 and this will be the first lunar eclipse of the year, and according to reports, the next total lunar eclipse will happen in the year 2021. This Super Blood Wolf Moon will be visible in North and South America as well as parts of western Europe and African countries.
The Places Where The Lunar Eclipse Can Be Seen
According to NASA, the Super Blood Wolf Moon will be visible across North America, South America, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Britain, Norway, Sweden, and also in Portugal, France and Spain if the skies are clear. Apart from this, the rest of Europe and Africa will even get a glimpse of the Super Blood Wolf Moon.
