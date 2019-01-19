ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

'Super Blood Wolf Moon' To Light Up The Sky On 20-01-2019

By

The world will witness a total lunar eclipse on 20-01-2019. This will give the skywatchers a chance to see the moon turn into a dull red ball as it slips into Earth's shadow.

There are specific facts that you need to know about the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' that's happening on 20-01-2019.

Everything About Super Blood Wolf Moon

But unfortunately, India will not be able to witness this lunar eclipse. Check out more interesting facts about the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' and the reason why it has such an exciting name behind it...

Array

Why Is It Named “Wolf Moon”?

January 2019 full moon is dubbed as the "wolf moon" as per the tradition people believe that it occurs at a time of the year when the hungry wolves howled outside the villages. And also, as the moon will be at its closest point to the Earth in its elliptical orbit.

Array

How Long Will The Eclipse Last?

The total lunar eclipse is also called the Super Blood Wolf Moon. The eclipse will last around one hour and two minutes. During this time the Moon comes closest to the axis of the Earth's shadow. The eclipse will start at 7:34 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and will last till 10.50 pm, and this includes partial and total eclipse. In India, though the eclipse will not be visible, the timing of the eclipse will be from 10.11 am on the morning of January 21 and will end at 11.13 am IST on January 21.

Array

The Eclipse, Which Will Occur Overnight

The eclipse, which will occur overnight on January 20-21 of 2019 and this will be the first lunar eclipse of the year, and according to reports, the next total lunar eclipse will happen in the year 2021. This Super Blood Wolf Moon will be visible in North and South America as well as parts of western Europe and African countries.

Array

The Places Where The Lunar Eclipse Can Be Seen

According to NASA, the Super Blood Wolf Moon will be visible across North America, South America, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Britain, Norway, Sweden, and also in Portugal, France and Spain if the skies are clear. Apart from this, the rest of Europe and Africa will even get a glimpse of the Super Blood Wolf Moon.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life facts science eclipse
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue