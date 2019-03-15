He Stood On The Mid Road To Test If His Wife Really Loved Him! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Getting drunk and doing something out of the box can turn out to be dangerous and fatal at times. Since the person is not in the right frame of mind while they are drunk, their emotions can wreak havoc.

This is what happened in this case where a drunk man insisted on testing his wife's love for him by standing in the middle of a busy road.

Unfortunately the man was hit by a van! Here are the details of the entire episode.

The Man Started A Fight On The Mid Road The 30-year-old man had apparently started a fight with his wife in the middle of the busy road and cars narrowly avoid hitting him. In the video, it is seen that the woman tried pulling the man away from the road. The Fight Scene Continued For Over 40 Min The man's wife is seen desperately trying to pull the man to safety but to no avail. The couple continued to struggle for over 40 minutes until the tragedy struck. The Man Was Hit By A Van When the woman was tired of convincing the man, she stood on the pavement and tried talking to the man when an oncoming van suddenly crashed into the man. It sent him flying in the air and he was left with serious injuries. The Reason Behind This Stint Was… The man wanted to find out if his wife really loved him and if she could save him from the oncoming traffic. Little did he realise that she was by his side and was still trying to convince him until he was hit by the van. Check out the video of this incident. The man is currently recovering. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.