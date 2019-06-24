ENGLISH

    Medics Discover A Foot-Long Parasitic Worm In A Woman’s Body

    By Nia

    Eating healthy and fresh food is important to stay healthy. If you have been consuming unhealthy food, it can cause serious health complications.

    This is the case of a woman who has been suffering from severe stomach ache for over a decade. Unfortunately, her condition was never diagnosed until recently.

    Medics Discover

    Doctors found a foot-long parasite worm in her stomach which was not seen in the past diagnosis. Here are the details of the entire bizarre case.

    Array

    She Was Suffering For 10 Years

    The patient, Ms Yang, had been suffering from abdominal pain for over 10 years. Even though she had been making multiple trips to different hospitals in the city, the doctors could not diagnose the actual reason for her suffering.

    Array

    Cause Of Her Suffering Was Only Discovered Recently

    Only recently, the doctors discovered that the woman had a roundworm in her intestine when they performed an endoscopy on her. The parasite was writhing in her bowel!

    According to the doctors, the parasite was reportedly writhing in the woman's bowel which is believed to have provided the 'ideal condition' for its growth. It was believed that the woman was suffering from Ascariasis for years. She later confessed that she grew up drinking unboiled water.

    Array

    Dr Li Juan Revealed...

    Dr Li Juan who examined her requested her to have an endoscopy so that he could have a better understanding of her problem. When he examined her, he was shocked to discover the worm in her bowels.

    Array

    The Worm Was Removed Instantly

    The doctor managed to grab the foot-long parasite with a pair of forceps. He later pulled out the worm out via the small cut which he had made to insert the endoscope. Later Ms Yang and her entire family were prescribed with antiparasitic drugs to avoid any future infections.

    The condition Ascariasis is caused by ingesting infective eggs of the worm Ascaris through contaminated hands or fingers which have dirt on them. This is the reason why it is important that we wash the fruits and vegetables before we consume them.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
