A Baby's Body Splits In Two During Delivery In Tamil Nadu

Tragedy during delivery is quite common since the birth process can be quite complicated sometimes.

The bizarre case of a baby splitting into two was reported in Tamil Nadu, India. According to reports, it is believed that the baby had already died inside the womb of the mother and the baby split into two at the time of delivery.

The baby's torso was stuck inside the mother's body. The woman was later shifted to another hospital after the chaos caused by the relatives. It is reported that even though the woman was carrying the dead baby in her womb, her condition is stable.

The woman's relatives alleged medical negligence, but the officials have denied the charges since reports revealed that the death of the child occurred before she was admitted.

