ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A Baby's Body Splits In Two During Delivery In Tamil Nadu

    By

    Tragedy during delivery is quite common since the birth process can be quite complicated sometimes.

    The bizarre case of a baby splitting into two was reported in Tamil Nadu, India. According to reports, it is believed that the baby had already died inside the womb of the mother and the baby split into two at the time of delivery.

    Babys Body Splits In Two During Delivery In India

    The baby's torso was stuck inside the mother's body. The woman was later shifted to another hospital after the chaos caused by the relatives. It is reported that even though the woman was carrying the dead baby in her womb, her condition is stable.

    Babys Body Splits In Two During Delivery In India

    The woman's relatives alleged medical negligence, but the officials have denied the charges since reports revealed that the death of the child occurred before she was admitted.

    Most Read: Baby Was Declared Dead, But Was Alive Minutes Before Funeral

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories facts india bizarre
    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue