This Couple’s Song Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Wedding scenes are the most unforgettable moments for not only the couple but all the family members involved.

This is one such case of a young couple who sang a famous song named "Kothe Te Aa." Though initially it looks like a regular couple singing a song during the wedding, the twist in the lyrics makes the video pretty good and cute.

The newly-wed couple Anant and Veena are setting the internet on fire with their adorable chemistry and beautiful singing.

Note: If you know Hindi and a bit of Punjabi, you are going to enjoy the video and for those who do not understand we are here to explain it to you!

My lovely wife, @veenaparasher and me, singing on our Wedding.

We want to thank all of you for the love, blessings and messages that we had been receiving since yesterday after our video has been shared on Social Media/Whatsapp.

As requested, Sharing the original full Video here. pic.twitter.com/f28W8jHsRQ — Anant (@anantmt) April 21, 2019

As the video starts, it is seen that Veena teases Anant to cut off his beard and listen to her mom. To which Anant replies that he will convince her mom and even cut off his beard for her love.

Veena again teases him that he is scared of her dad and to this he replies that he doesn't care even if he receives a beating, he will convince her dad too!

How cute is that! The internet is going gaga over their cute camaraderie and they are wishing the couple good luck for their new start.

And so we do at Boldsky!

