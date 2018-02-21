Real-life Stories: Woman Was Buried Alive In A Coffin For 11 Days!

The Incident Happened In Brazil

Rosangela Almeida dos Santos, 37 years, was from a town of Riachao das Neves in the northeast of Brazil. She had apparently died due to a cardiac arrest. In her death report, it was mentioned that she had died from septic shock and she had also suffered from two cardiac arrests.

Her Family Claims...

According to reports, the woman's family claims that after the doctors declared her be dead, her body still seemed to be warm when it was handed over to them. Apparently, her funeral was held the next day in Senhora Santana cemetery in the northeast of Brazil.

She Was Buried Since 11 Days

It is reported that the woman's grave was dug up after some people living near the cemetery alleged that they heard screams coming from the grave. It took a while for them to open the grave, as it had been nailed.

It Is Said That The Nails Of The Grave Were Loosened

When the people dug the grave up, they noticed that the nails in the coffin had loosened and there were bruises on the woman's hands and forehead. The position of the body had also changed and the entire picture seemed like she had struggled while she tried to come out of the coffin.

The Video

A video of the entire incident, where the woman's coffin was being taken out is doing the rounds these days on the internet. The video seems to end abruptly, as they do not show the body.

The Authorities Claim

The authorities were asked to investigate about the matter and the noises that were heard from the grave. However, they are of an opinion that this may be a prank of a few kids in the area, as the doctors had confirmed that the woman had died a couple of days back.

