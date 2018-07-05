Subscribe to Boldsky
Shocking Video Of Woman Being Dragged Into Water By Sharks

Messing with wildlife can teach us a lesson in the most unexpected ways and here, we bring a case where a young woman was dragged underwater when she tried to feed the sharks that she spotted near the yacht.

viral videos

Melissa Brunning has been vacationing in Dugong Bay, Australia when this incident happened. The video shows the lady being dragged into water while she tries to feed the sharks. The video has gone viral, and it proves that one needs to stay away from the wild animals whether it is underwater or land.

Check out the 10 seconds video where she was dragged into water, and the man who was standing next to her instantly pulled her back to safety.

Since the video was shared with a wrong headline that claimed that the shark dragged the woman into the water, netizens were concerned about the woman's safety. They got a relief when Melissa Brunning herself tweeted about her injuries.

She also clarified that though it was the shark that dragged her into the water, it was her fault to be feeding them in the first place.

So the next time, one is planning on exploring the wild, they do need to watch this video!

