Check This Man’s Crazy Dance Moves!

Indian wedding celebrations are nothing less than a festival. From buying gifts for relatives to everything that is related to the wedding is carried out with utmost precision to make it the best day for the couple and the families.

Then there are those crazy friends and family members who wish to show their best moves while dancing during the baraat and amidst them are those uncles and aunties who grab the attention of the guests with their funny dance steps.

As seen at the wedding, there is hardly any person who does not groove as this is the happiest moment for the couple and the families.

Here is a video of an uncleji who is seen dancing to Bollywood tunes. It is his Naagin dance moves that grab everyone's attention.

Check out the video.

People in the video seem to be hardly amused as it looks like these guys always get to see this man dance in this funny way.

Look at him about how he is falling on the road and dancing, without giving a damn to what the world thinks as he is enjoying his friend's wedding.

