He Was Emotional When He Got A Pup As A Surprise

By

Sometimes surprises can be a great thing. Surprising someone with a living, breathing, adorable little bundle of joy that make their heart melt instantly.

We are talking about puppies, of course! They really and truly are the one surprise that everyone will enjoy and the gift that keeps on giving!

Boy Found The Puppy He Wanted

Here is a story of a young boy who got emotional when his family gifted him a pup. His reaction was priceless and so heartfelt.

Check out the video.

Waylon is 10-years-old Florida boy who never thought he would see this day come! He has asked for a dog for as long as he could talk. He knew his parents had a surprise for him, but he had no idea it was a puppy.

They wrote a special message for him and asked him to read it when he came home from camp. His mom decided to video it so he could have it to remember and look back for years to come.

The note read: "We have a special present for you, it's something you've wished for endlessly--always hoping and asking, please will you get one for me? We hope that you love her every day, be gentle and loving in your special way. She'll be your best friend, the most loving of all, standing by your side whenever you call. As she grows, she will rely on you and teach responsibility, meet your new puppy, her name is Liberty!" How cute is that?

Do you know anybody who has surprised their loved one with such a sweet surprise? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 19:51 [IST]
