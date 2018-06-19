Viral Video Of A Man Shooting Himself Accidentally In The Groin Is Scary!

These days, becoming an Internet sensation is no big deal. All that it takes is a viral video to get all the fame that you desire to get!

A video of a man accidentally shooting himself in the groin is going viral on social media.

Though the video is just for a few seconds, it does show how the man loads the gun and walks around the room and he is seen bending down to pick up something and the gun triggered instantly.

This 'Half-human Half-Beast' Sheep Image Is Viral

The man is seen wriggling in pain; the other people in the room are seen rushing to save him.

A woman is seen running after him with the accident tape and shouting out loud and asking him on where he hurt himself and the panicked man is confused on where he is hurt.

The man was shot in his groin area and he was lucky enough that the gun wound did not grievously injure him as the reports confirmed that the man was stable and is recovering from the freaky accident.

The video was posted on June 18th and it has been viewed more than 90,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Disgusting Viral Video Of A Man Eating Live Snake! Yikes!!

The unnamed was lucky in this case while there are many cases where people have lost their lives while they handle a loaded gun.

Most of these cases are of people who tend to show off for the sake of pictures for their social account handles.

Since viral videos are a craze, what you need to do is just post in anything that you feel is crazy.

So, go ahead and check the video at the end of the article and let us know if you wish to read such interesting stories from around the world.