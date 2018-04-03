WOW! A Transgender Person Gave Birth While Living As BOTH Sexes!

We often think that being a man is an easy task when compared to a woman's life and the thousand duties she has. On the other hand, men feel the same as us women, as we all tend to see the grass to be much greener on the other side.
But what happens when you get to live a life of both genders? OR to add on, have a baby in the process?!
Well, sounds impossible right, but Kaci Sullivan is a transgender who is enjoying life living as both sexes.
Read on to know more.
His Pregnancy
Kaci began his transition when he was 25 years old. He started his treatment by taking the male hormone - testosterone - and undergoing a double mastectomy.
When He Conceived
Apparently, Kaci became pregnant when he took a break from his male hormones for health reasons.
They Met At A Sex Change Clinic And Are All Set To Marry
Raising The Child
Kaci revealed that he and his partner will reveal about their child as gender neutral, until they are old enough to decide for themselves. Even though people were curious about knowing the gender of the child, the couple denied revealing it!
His Earlier Life…
Before Kaci became pregnant when he was undergoing transition after the treatment of 4 years, it is reported that he was also a father to another child who is five years old. Apparently, the boy was conceived with his ex-husband even before Kaci came out as a transgender.
Why Do Transgenders Become Prostitutes
Kaci's First Child
When Kaci became pregnant with his first child, he was still suffering from having identity crisis and hoped that becoming a mother might make him feel more feminine, but eventually that was not the case that happened.
Amazing Transformations Of Transgenders That Will Blow Your Mind!
Hence, He Opted For A Gender Change
When Kaci gave birth, he and his partner Steven revealed that they will raise their baby as gender neutral, with non-gendered clothes and a wide variety of toys. The main idea is all about letting the child express himself/herself in the way that he/she feels is right.
What is your take on this story? Let us know in the comment section below.
