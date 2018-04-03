WOW! A Transgender Person Gave Birth While Living As BOTH Sexes!

His Pregnancy

Kaci began his transition when he was 25 years old. He started his treatment by taking the male hormone - testosterone - and undergoing a double mastectomy.

When He Conceived

Apparently, Kaci became pregnant when he took a break from his male hormones for health reasons.

They Met At A Sex Change Clinic And Are All Set To Marry

Raising The Child

Kaci revealed that he and his partner will reveal about their child as gender neutral, until they are old enough to decide for themselves. Even though people were curious about knowing the gender of the child, the couple denied revealing it!

His Earlier Life…

Before Kaci became pregnant when he was undergoing transition after the treatment of 4 years, it is reported that he was also a father to another child who is five years old. Apparently, the boy was conceived with his ex-husband even before Kaci came out as a transgender.

Kaci's First Child

When Kaci became pregnant with his first child, he was still suffering from having identity crisis and hoped that becoming a mother might make him feel more feminine, but eventually that was not the case that happened.

Hence, He Opted For A Gender Change

When Kaci gave birth, he and his partner Steven revealed that they will raise their baby as gender neutral, with non-gendered clothes and a wide variety of toys. The main idea is all about letting the child express himself/herself in the way that he/she feels is right.

