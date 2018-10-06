Man Tried To Steal A Diamond Ring By Swallowing It

People try some of the most bizarre ways in which they try to steal or smuggle stuff, especially when it is something illegal for them to do.
Here is a case of a man who tried to steal a diamond ring by swallowing it!
Read about the bizarre incident where the man was caught swallowing the diamond ring, below.
The Incident Happened In Turkey
The man, who was identified as Ian Campbell, is accused of trying to stealing the £30,000 diamond ring from a jewellery shop in the Marmaris District of Mugla Province.
He Had Snatched The Ring
It is reported that the man allegedly snatched the diamond ring from the shop before he tried to leave with it clenched in his fist.
He Swallowed It
When the shop assistant was reportedly suspicious about Ian's action, he locked the front door of the store to stop him from leaving the place. This was when he decided to swallow it.
The Cops Took Him Into Custody
Even though Ian tried to deny the fact that he had swallowed the ring, the x-ray reports revealed that the ring was found in his stomach and hence they took him into custody. The cops had to wait for more than 24 hours to get the ring back "by natural means."
What do you think of this case? Check out our section Insync where you find bizarre incidents and cases from around the world.
