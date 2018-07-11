A 23-year-old Became A Dad And A Grand Dad In The Same Week!

There are so many positive and beautiful stories out there that will reassure the positivity in life and also make us realise that humanity still exists!

Here, today, we are sharing one such positive story of a young man who set an example of unconditional love.

It is the story of Tommy Connolly who adopted his young cousin and also adopted her child to become the fastest man who became a dad and a granddad at the same time!

Check out this unusual story and it details.

It Started With A Friend Request!

Little did Tommy know that his life would change entirely after he got a friend request from his cousin with whom, he had lost touch for the last ten years! The identity of the girl has been protected, and it was revealed that she was just 17 years old, a teen who was pregnant!

Her Life Was A Big Mess!

The girl's life was a complete mess when she contacted Tommy. She was not only illiterate but had also used drugs in her early teens. She confided in him that she had stopped taking drugs when she was 15, but when she was 16 years old, she had become pregnant! Also, when the lost cousins got in touch, she was already 32 weeks pregnant.

She Was Homeless Too!

She was not only pregnant but was homeless, apart from this she didn't even have a cell phone too! Her belongings were so less that they could fit into a backpack easily. On the other hand, the authorities were keeping an eye on her so that they could put her child up for adoption when the baby would be born.

He Moved Her Into His House

When Tommy learnt about his cousin, he immediately drove to the homeless shelter where she was living and took her into his home. He did not think twice before moving her into his flat, and he also cared for her during the final stages of her pregnancy.

The Child's Father Was Not There To Take Care Of Her

The girl had finished school when she was in year six. The girl told Tommy that her baby's father was unable to support her because he had been sent to prison.

He Didn't Think Twice Before Adopting Her

She was his favourite little cousin when he was growing up, and it took no time for him to think twice before adopting her as a daughter. He looked into the paperwork and got the legal documents ready and alas, he embraced her!

He Became A Father At Just 23!

He was not worried about being an adopted father as he believed that his little cousin needed a chance to recover from the emotional wrath that she had been through. Hence, he stood by her like a Godfather who took care of her and her unborn child.

She Delivered A Baby In A Week's Time!

The girl became a mum in a week's time after she was adopted and this made Tommy a grandfather at the age of 23! He is the first man to become a father and a grandfather at the same time!

Help Poured In

Since the time their story went around, a fund page was started and helped Tommy to take care of the expenses of the girl and her child.

There Is No Looking Back!

When Tommy was asked if he was burdened with responsibilities, he revealed that it did not bother much as help poured in and about his further plans, he announced that becoming a dad or a granddad would undoubtedly not affect his chances of having a biological family in the future!

An Unconditional Love Story...

