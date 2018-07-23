Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

People Wish To Drink 2000-Year-Old 'Mixture Of Life' Found Inside Egyptian Stone Grave

By

An ancient burial site was recently unearthed in Alexandria, Egypt. Scientists found that the corpses found in the Egyptian Sarcophagus were drenched in a weird fluid.

The moment the news spread across, researchers and various conspiracy theorists started doing rounds about the brown liquid inside found inside the stone coffin.

All About The Magical Mixture Of Life

This sent the gossip factories and intrigue scholars on overdrive guaranteeing that the darker fluid inside the stone sarcophagus is everything from the "solution of life" to "Mummy juice".

The Antiquities Ministry in Egypt was moved to announce the end of the week clearing up that the fluid inside the stone pine box was neither of those things nor is it the famous "red mercury". The announcement put out by the Ministry expressed that it was only sewage.

The Ministry additionally said that the tomb and the stone sarcophagus inside it didn't contain the remaining parts of Alexander the Great as individuals have estimated. On the other hand, the Archeologists have begun to deal with the spare parts to discover more about the bones and fluid.

According to reports since the time this tomb was first uncovered not long ago, a few people have cautioned of the condemnations that would be released upon the world if the sarcophagus was opened. These cases were additionally allegedly rubbished by the Ministry.

The sarcophagus itself is made of dark rock, and three skeletons were found inside it, as indicated by a report by the Independent. Concerning the water, it is probably going to be sewage water that saturated the casket, disintegrating the mummy inside.

Individuals have even started an online request to get to the water.

"We have to drink the red fluid from the reviled dull sarcophagus as some carbonated, caffeinated drink so we can accept its forces lastly pass on," the request of says.

According to historians, Alexander the Great, who was the ruler and builder of empires had died young, and his body was not found.

As per history says that he wished his corpse be thrown into the Euphrates River, but sure historians seem to believe that his people actually put his body in a tomb and that it will be found someday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life science facts
    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 23:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue