People Wish To Drink 2000-Year-Old 'Mixture Of Life' Found Inside Egyptian Stone Grave

An ancient burial site was recently unearthed in Alexandria, Egypt. Scientists found that the corpses found in the Egyptian Sarcophagus were drenched in a weird fluid.

The moment the news spread across, researchers and various conspiracy theorists started doing rounds about the brown liquid inside found inside the stone coffin.

This sent the gossip factories and intrigue scholars on overdrive guaranteeing that the darker fluid inside the stone sarcophagus is everything from the "solution of life" to "Mummy juice".

The Antiquities Ministry in Egypt was moved to announce the end of the week clearing up that the fluid inside the stone pine box was neither of those things nor is it the famous "red mercury". The announcement put out by the Ministry expressed that it was only sewage.

The Ministry additionally said that the tomb and the stone sarcophagus inside it didn't contain the remaining parts of Alexander the Great as individuals have estimated. On the other hand, the Archeologists have begun to deal with the spare parts to discover more about the bones and fluid.

According to reports since the time this tomb was first uncovered not long ago, a few people have cautioned of the condemnations that would be released upon the world if the sarcophagus was opened. These cases were additionally allegedly rubbished by the Ministry.

The sarcophagus itself is made of dark rock, and three skeletons were found inside it, as indicated by a report by the Independent. Concerning the water, it is probably going to be sewage water that saturated the casket, disintegrating the mummy inside.

Individuals have even started an online request to get to the water.

"We have to drink the red fluid from the reviled dull sarcophagus as some carbonated, caffeinated drink so we can accept its forces lastly pass on," the request of says.

According to historians, Alexander the Great, who was the ruler and builder of empires had died young, and his body was not found.

As per history says that he wished his corpse be thrown into the Euphrates River, but sure historians seem to believe that his people actually put his body in a tomb and that it will be found someday.