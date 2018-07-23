Cute Girl’s Reaction When Her Dad Drank Her Soda

Being around kids can be an excellent choice, as kids surprise us with the most unexpected reactions and adorable acts.

One such is this case of a kid who seems to be miffed at her dad when she realises that her dad stole her soda.

Though the words that the little girl seems to share do not seem to be clear (as she's just beginning to learn), it amuses us on the effort that she is taking in to explain to her mum on how angry she's at her dad.

In this cute video, the adorable girl (3 years of age) is seen throwing tantrums and complaining to her mum about her dad stealing her soda.

This cute little girl is furious that her daddy had allegedly stolen her soda. Listen to the hilarious funny argument that follows!

This video is a proof that this little girl is not afraid to speak her mind, which can be both a blessing and a curse. At least we know in the future she won't be scared of standing up to herself!

