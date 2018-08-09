Subscribe to Boldsky
This Chinese Woman Speaks Better Punjabi Than Sikhs!

When we are travelling abroad, the first thing that we all miss is our 'desi stuff'. From the food to the people to even the language, we tend to miss it all.

Chinese Woman Speaking Punjabi

Here is a video that is going viral after a Punjabi man found a Chinese girl talking in fluent Punjabi.

The man who recorded the video is Rishiwant Singh Randhawa, 43. He was so impressed with her mastery of the Punjabi language that he recorded their conversation and posted it on Facebook.

Since the time the video went viral, Lim was surprised to learn that the video had gone viral and people are looking up to her as they find her accent to be so good and perfect and now she is currently giving interviews as well.

When Rishiwant Singh Randhawa was having tea at a restaurant, Lim greeted him, and he decided to record a video of their conversation because he thought it was 'unique' and unrehearsed Punjabi accent that she used.

While talking, the man Rishiwant asks her about how she learnt such good Punjabi to which she replied that it was from a friend and she has been speaking it for the past five years.

During the conversation, the man also asked her if she would want to marry a Punjabi man in the future, to which Lim shyly replied, "we'll just have to wait and see".

Rishiwant in a funny manner is also seen taking her permission of giving her number to his Punjabi friends. She denied saying that they trouble too much.

What do you think about the video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. For more interesting updates, check our section Pulse.

    Read more about: viral videos videos life
    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2018
     

