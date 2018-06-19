Her Dad Is A Tea Seller, And Her Hard Work Earned Her A Scholarship Of 3.8 Cr

A look at Sudeeksha Bhati would make you think that she looks like a simple town girl who is focused on her responsibilities of the society and family.

But learning about her achievements will make you feel that she can be the role model to many of us around.

Sudeeksha Bhati is the daughter of a tea seller who proves us that your hard work can make even the biggest dream come true.

From Begging On Streets To Studying At Cambridge

This is her story of the struggle and how this young girl has not only made the family proud but also us Indians as her hard work was paid well by a US college that granted her a scholarship of Rs. 3.8 Crore for four years.

Find out more details about the life of Sudeeksha Bhati who has become a sensation right now...

Her Earlier Life

Sudeeksha Bhati as a kid faced many hurdles while she grew up as her dad being a tea seller earns merely Rs. 72,000 yearly. In her younger days, due to lack of money to support her education she struggled initially until she got an opportunity to study at the "VidyaGyan Leadership Academy" which is a residential school for rural meritorious underprivileged children.

She Attended Various Programs

Sudeeksha Bhati has always been the bright student as a kid. She attended summer programs like Duke TIP (in India) and Pennsylvania School for Global Entrepreneurship (Lehigh University, USA) and various other programs that helped her decide on her dream of studying abroad.

She Excelled In Her Studies

She scored an excellent 98% in her CBSE Board Examinations, and she had also topped her district, and since then there has been no looking back for her as her hard work got her the luck!

As A Student

Sudeeksha apart from being an all-rounder in school, she was associated with the "Voice of Women Initiative." This is a place where she educates families of the poor to send their daughters to school, and she also teaches how to fight eve teasing to girls as well.

If You Are Wondering Why She Applied For US Higher Studies Then...

Since Sudeeksha was involved with various projects, it helped her short list her dream of studying abroad. One of the main factors that attracted her was the flexible, field-based and hands-on-learning curriculum of US universities which inspired her.

She Tried Her Luck

She applied to Babson College as an early decision which is also known as binding through the Common Application. It is one of the top colleges in the USA. She was lucky as she was selected and the college offered her admission with Global Scholarship and provided her with 100% scholarship.

About Her Scholarship

Sudeeksha has been awarded the entire course scholarship of 70,428 USD per semester which when translated to Indian rupee is Rs. 3.83 Crore for the 4-year undergraduate program by the Babson College.

She Thinks Herself To Be

Sudeeksha considers herself to be a global citizen who is keen on learning about new things around the world, especially the different cultures, people, and places.

