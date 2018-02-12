Priya Prakash Varrier Is The Girl Who Is Ruling The Internet

Priya Prakash Varrier's VALENTINE video goes VIRAL ; Know More About Her ! | FilmiBeat

If you have been active on social media, you would witness every other person sharing an Internet video that has gone viral.

It is a video of a schoolgirl who is exchanging cute expressions with her crush and alas, one can see on how the Internet is going crazy with her looks.

The video has gone so viral that even celebs have shared it and what more... People have labelled Priya Prakash Varrier as the face of this Valentine.

Pakistani Chaiwala Becomes The New Internet Sensation

Find out more about this video and the expression queen Priya Prakash Varrier...

The Video Clip Is From A Movie Song Priya Prakash Varrier's expressions in the song "ManikyaMalaraya" from "OruAdaar Love" has made her a star overnight on the social media. The edited version of the video has been winning the hearts of millions! She Is An Upcoming Actress Priya Prakash Varrier is an upcoming actress and the video of the song which has gone viral is from her movie that is yet to release. She plays a high school student in the movie and since the time her video has gone viral, she has become a celeb even before her movie has been released! A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on May 13, 2017 at 12:07am PDT The Tweeter World Is Going Crazy Over Her Smile Though the actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof,who is seen opposite her in the video seems to get less attention when compared to her as her "wink" is something that is stealing everyone's heart! A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:16am PDT More About Her This beautiful actress has also been a model for quite sometime now and she has also done a few short films. After her video has gone viral, people are seen sharing the video of the upcoming actress singing "Channa Mere Yaa" and they are praising her for her being multi-talented. Thank you for all the love and support💙 A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:53am PST Check The Video What do you think about this latest sensation? Let us know in the comment section below.