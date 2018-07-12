Deaf and Hearing Impaired Can Now Enjoy Pornhub With Subtitles Now!

When you run a business, you tend to explore several ideas which could possibly become successful and leave no table unturned and this is what would work in your favour to become successful.

Pornhub, which is considered as the biggest porn site is all said to take the initiative to give tailored content for the browsers without facing a glitch.

The media heads revealed that they would add subtitles for people who are deaf and partially deaf. This is to keep the audience glued and interactive with the website.

The idea of making the porn site interactive and tailored to the needs of the individuals is what makes them stand out in the competitive world.

They revealed in a post that read: "The inaugural collection will include over 1,000 top-viewed videos from the site's straight, popular with women, gay, bi and transsexual categories. Each video will display descriptive and interpretive text aimed to help improve the experience for users who are not able to hear the video's original audio. This includes helping to distinguish between different people talking and emotional changes in their voice or non-vocal audio that's relevant to the storyline."

The site seems to be keen on making the content user-friendly as they wish to engage the audience who are differently-abled. Hence, this is why the site is all keen on including the sub-titles.

The head of the site revealed that they encourage the differently-abled users to check out their newest category and provide them feedback. They believe that this is most important for them as they seek on continuing to offer their content to the differently-abled users.

