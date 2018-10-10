He Boiled A Man's Brain & Eye Before Eating It With His Girlfriend!

This article is not for the weak-hearts, as it has explicit details of a real-life incident.
There are so many cases where people get driven to do crazy stuff, and this can be quite dangerous at times. For example, in this case where a man decided to taste the human eye and brain.
Check out the details of the case where the man along with his young girlfriend decided to gauge the eyes of the victim and boil his brain and eye before consuming.
Check out the bizarre details of the same.
This Bizarre Incident Happened In Russia
Arkady Zverev is a 22-year-old man who is accused of killing a young man and claimed that he ate the brain and eyes of the victim, as he was curious.
He Explained The Murder In Detail
Arkady explained in detail on how he gouged out the eye of his victim, and he even boiled the eyes and ate it along with his 12-year-old girlfriend. He also revealed that he put the victim's (Alexander Popovich) severed head in a microwave and turned it on the highest setting for three minutes before he boiled the brain and eyes.
He Claimed He Did Not Want Fame
'I do not want fame,' is what Arkady confessed to the cops when he was caught along with his girlfriend. While the case is under trial, it makes us wonder what made him take such a drastic step of killing a human and tasting his brain and eye!
His Life Had Changed After His Girlfriend’s Death!
When the cops looked into the details of Arkady's life before the murder, they found out that Arkady had a psychological impact after he saw his dead girlfriend's brain when she died in an accident, where her head hit the pavement, and her brain fell on the road.
This Changed His Life
He revealed to the cops that since the time he saw the brain of his dead girlfriend, he was curious about the taste of it and when he found his victim, he had no regrets of eating the brain.
About The Girl
There are no much details about the girl who accompanied him in this horrific act. Since she is under age, according to the Russian law, she will not face any charges and instead would spend time in the hospital for one month for her psychiatric tests.
What are your thoughts on this scary case? Share them with us in the comment section below.
All Images Source: Anna Liesowska /east2west news
