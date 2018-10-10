He Boiled A Man's Brain & Eye Before Eating It With His Girlfriend!

This article is not for the weak-hearts, as it has explicit details of a real-life incident.

There are so many cases where people get driven to do crazy stuff, and this can be quite dangerous at times. For example, in this case where a man decided to taste the human eye and brain.

Check out the details of the case where the man along with his young girlfriend decided to gauge the eyes of the victim and boil his brain and eye before consuming.

Check out the bizarre details of the same.