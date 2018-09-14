Subscribe to Boldsky
Doctors Invented A New Tool To Remove A 23-inch Dildo From A Man’s Rectum

By

While exploring sexual pleasure, people tend to use some of the most bizarre things to satisfy their urge.

But when this dirty pleasure gets ugly, it turns out to be really embarrassing. Here is one such case of a man who had a 23-inch long sex toy stuck in his rectum.

Tool Invented To Remove Dildo From Man

Check out on how the doctors invented the new tool to remove the giant dildo that was stuck inside the man.

He Complained That The Toy Was Not Removable By Hand

The man revealed to the doctors that the toy was "not removable by hand." Apparently, the toy was stuck inside him for over 24 hours.

He Was Not In Much Pain

Even though the doctors on examination found out the size of the dildo to be 23 inches which is a 2-feet-long sex toy, the man was not in much stress as he complained of just mild abdominal pain. He was later referred to the endoscopy unit.

Various Tools Were Used To Remove It

The doctors in their journal revealed that multiple tools were used to remove the foreign object from the body. But due to the massive size and the smooth finishing of the sex toy, it was a task to remove it without causing much damage to the internal organs.

Doctors Tried Using...

They tried using a wire loop device which is generally used to remove polyps and displaced it with a dilating balloon which they later grabbed with forceps. But all the attempts failed, and hence the doctors resorted to inventing a new tool.

The Invention

To avoid further internal damage, the doctors decided to create a new tool to remove the object. They built a "home-made" device in which they used a medical wire that was used to push a stent tube. The device was rigid enough to loop around the sex toy, and it was used to pull the dildo away from the colon walls easily.

The Medics Claim

The medics revealed about the new tool they invented and explained that this new technique is to become a valid option to remove large foreign bodies which are mostly stuck in the colon and rectum due to sex accidents. This tool is safe when compared to the standard endoscopic methods for foreign body extraction.

The Man Was Eventually Happy

The red-faced man was glad and happy as he did not have to undergo any surgery and the real bit was that the man was allowed to go home on the very day as he did not face any damage.

What is your take on this? Share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

