Real-life Stories: She Scrubbed Her Son With A Stone To Make Him Fair!

It Happened In India

This bizarre incident was reported in Bhopal, where a woman was found to be scrubbing her 5-year-old son with a black stone every single day in hopes of making his skin turn fair!

He Was An Adopted Son

The poor young boy was an adopted child of the couple from Uttarakhand. But the weird thing is, she was never happy with the boy's complexion and was desperate to make him fair.

She Tried Various Tricks To Make The Boy Fair

Over the course of a few months, the woman tried various tricks to lighten the boy's skin tone, until she came across a person who suggested her that she could scrub the boy's body with a black stone and alas, she believed it!

She Was Arrested

The woman was arrested after the woman's niece saw her abuse the young boy with the stone and it was reported that the skin of the young boy was all bruised and he was physically and mentally tortured too.

Another Case Of Skin Fairness

There are several cases where people tend to go to any extremes of having a fairer baby. A similar case was reported, where a care-taker had reportedly put a baby in the washer and ran the spinner to make sure the baby turned fair! The reports of the case revealed that the baby was injured with various fractures.

But Why Fairness Is An Obsession In India?

These bizarre incidents only make us wonder on why people are so obsessed with fairer skin. Though many deny that the practice of having fair skin does not exist much, such cases remind us the dark truth that they do exist in reality!

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comment section below.