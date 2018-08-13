He Is The Best Dressed Rickshaw Taxi Driver In Nigeria

Subscribe to Boldsky
By

When we do the things that we love to do, then we ensure that our soul and heart has gone in to make the same perfect.

Most of us give the work that we take up or the profession that we work in our best shot.

best dresses rickshaw driver

Here is one example of a rickshaw driver in Nigeria who seems to stand out in a crowd when it comes to his profession.

Samuel loves to dress up in his best suit and start his day.

The reason why he dresses up this way is to change the mentality of the people who think rickshaw driving to be a low-class profession. He believes that people believe this profession to be for the uneducated, irresponsible individuals and this is something he wants to change.

To add on to his best dressing sense, Samuel also has the best way of welcoming his passengers.

He has a jar of chocolates and mint that the passengers can enjoy eating during the ride.

He gives his passengers a complete VIP treatment with on board entertainment, a fan and free candies and this makes him stand out from the rest of the rickshaw guys of the town.

What do you think of this guy? Share your thought in the comment section below.

