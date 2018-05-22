Motivational Quotes That Can Change Your Life

Do you know that quotes are something that are not meant to be read like an article or a book? Well, quotes are like the fuel to our soul.

They inspire us, motivate us and also can be life changing. Quotes are generally a story told in a few words that are like a shout out to our soul, and this is what makes them special.

Here, we bring in some of the best untold or lesser known motivational quotes that can have a great impact on our lives. These motivational quotes need no explanation, as they are self-explanatory and highly inspiring.

Check them out...

Quote #1

"Well done is better than well said." ~ Benjamin Franklin

Quote #2

"It always seems impossible until it is done." ~ Nelson Mandela

Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Inspired And Motivated

Quote #3

"You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." ~ Zig Ziglar

Quote #4

"Even if you fall on your face you're still moving forward." ~ Victor Kiam

Quote #5

"It's always too early to quit." ~ Norman Vincent Peale

Quote #6

"Go for it now. The future is promised to no one." ~ Wayne Dyer

Quote #7

"Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot; but make it hot by striking." ~ William Butler Yeats

Quote #8

"Do not watch the clock. Do what it does. Keep going." ~ Sam Levenson

Quote #9

"I've failed over and over and over again. And that is why I succeed." ~ Michael Jordan

Quote #10

"Always do your best. What you plant now you will harvest later." ~ Og Mandino

Quote #11

"Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away."~Anonymous

Quote #12

"Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking." ~Marcus Aurelius

Quote #13

"There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires." ~Nelson Mandela

10 Intellectual Quotes From Jim Morrison

Quote #14

"To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment." ~Ralph Waldo Emerson

Quote #15

"The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time."~Mark Twain

Let us know which is your favourite quote from this list. For more inspiring and interesting stuff, keep checking our section.